Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~78%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 54.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 1056 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB 79.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 -
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
3. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Alienware m15 R4
5. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Alienware m15 R6
6. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
7. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
8. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Raider GE76 (2022)
9. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский