Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) vs HP Omen 16 (2023)

Display
Battery
83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) and HP Omen 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 83 against 60 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
vs
Omen 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches		 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.7%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM 5000 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 53.9 dB 58.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync Adaptive Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Omen 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
~3% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 48%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 48%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W 230 / 280 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 906 grams 630 / 863 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~81.3 dB ~83.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

