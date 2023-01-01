Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 83 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 83 against 60 watt-hours

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP Omen 16 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.7% Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM 5000 RPM Noise level (max. load) 53.9 dB 58.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync Adaptive Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Omen 16 (2023) 16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2 ~ 3% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space - 65% Adobe RGB profile - 48% DCI-P3 color gamut - 48% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits Omen 16 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Bottom Charge power 170 / 230 W 230 / 280 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 906 grams 630 / 863 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Omen 16 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~81.3 dB ~83.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.