Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~68.4% Side bezels 11.1 mm 5.9 mm Colors Silver White, Gray, Purple Material - Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space 98% - Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 16 (2023) +20% 300 nits G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 280 W 240 / 330 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 630 grams 880 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 145 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 17 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Omen 16 (2023) +165% 17 TFLOPS G15 5530 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

