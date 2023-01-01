Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2023): full specs and tests

HP Omen 16 (2023)

HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
  • Dimensions: 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm (14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 16 (2023).
Performance
77
Gaming
84
Display
51
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
81
Portability
59
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5%
Side bezels 11.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
sRGB color space 98%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 630 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11424
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15738
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 17 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
17 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

