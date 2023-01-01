HP Omen 16 (2023)
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
- Dimensions: 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm (14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches)
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
84
Display
51
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
81
Portability
59
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|11.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|sRGB color space
|98%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|630 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11424
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15738
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|145 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|17 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
17 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes