Lenovo ThinkPad P16v vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (122.9 vs 148.2 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm
14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.6%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad P16v
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|130 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|490 grams
|463 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16v +4%
1806
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16v +6%
11558
10899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16v +4%
1888
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16v +6%
14787
14011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|832 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1537 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|96 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
