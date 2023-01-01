Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16v: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P16v

  • Launched: July 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.6%
  • Dimensions: 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm (14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P16v.
Performance
77
Gaming
62
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Portability
62
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm
14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6%
Side bezels 10.2 mm
Colors Black
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 W
Weight of AC adapter 490 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11558
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1888
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14787
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 96 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

