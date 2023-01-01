Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16v or ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P16v vs P15v Gen 3

60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16v and P15v Gen 3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16v
vs
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm
14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches		 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~73.2%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 37.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad P16v
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W 135 W
Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 498 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1395 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.66 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16v +118%
5.8 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
2.66 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 96 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 70.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad P16v or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ThinkPad P16v or Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
3. ThinkPad P16v or XPS 15 9530 (2023)
4. ThinkPad P16v or ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
5. ThinkPad P16v or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. ThinkPad P16v or Precision 5680
7. ThinkPad P16v or XPS 17 9730 (2023)
8. ThinkPad P16v or ThinkPad P16
9. ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 or ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
10. ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 or ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 and ThinkPad P16v or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский