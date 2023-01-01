Lenovo ThinkPad P16v vs ThinkPad P16 60 out of 100 VS 60 out of 100 Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Lenovo ThinkPad P16

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm

14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~76.7% Side bezels 10.2 mm 9.7 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16v 300 nits ThinkPad P16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 94 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 490 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB TGP 35 W 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16v +18% 5.8 TFLOPS ThinkPad P16 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 96 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.76 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

