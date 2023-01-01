Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16v or ThinkPad P16 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P16v vs ThinkPad P16

60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16v and ThinkPad P16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16v
vs
ThinkPad P16

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 261.92 x 24.66 mm
14.37 x 10.31 x 0.97 inches		 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~76.7%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 9.7 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P16v
300 nits
ThinkPad P16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 W 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 490 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16v
1806
ThinkPad P16 +8%
1950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16v
11558
ThinkPad P16 +27%
14699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16v
1888
ThinkPad P16 +6%
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16v
14787
ThinkPad P16 +45%
21508
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16v +18%
5.8 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P16
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 96 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.76 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P16 and ThinkPad P16v or ask any questions
