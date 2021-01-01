Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 103-140% higher FPS
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский