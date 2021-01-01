Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

60 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1267
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (115.8 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 329 mm (12.95 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 227 mm (8.94 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~72.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 9.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB 40.1 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 700:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 95.4%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 65.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 64.2%
Response time 45 ms 42 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Surface Laptop 4 15
2. XPS 15 9500 or Surface Laptop 4 15
3. VivoBook S15 M533 or Surface Laptop 4 15
4. VivoBook S15 S533 or Surface Laptop 4 15
5. G5 15 5510 or Surface Laptop 4 15
6. G5 15 5500 or Surface Laptop 4 15
7. Inspiron 15 5505 or Surface Laptop 4 15
8. Inspiron 15 5502 or Surface Laptop 4 15
9. ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский