Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|355.4 mm (13.99 inches)
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|Height
|225.8 mm (8.89 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|11.7 mm (0.46 inches)
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|Area
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1558:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96%
|62%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|65.1%
|Response time
|-
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|306 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +29%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +43%
5597
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +16%
567
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +24%
2189
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|48.9 dB
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
