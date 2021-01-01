Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%
  • Dimensions: 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm (13.37" x 9.61" x 0.58")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop 4 15.
Performance
81
Gaming
45
Display
54
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
67
Case
93
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9%
Side bezels 11.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 40 dB

Display

Size 15 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1
sRGB color space 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile 62%
Response time 45 ms
Max. brightness
380 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4814
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
580
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2214

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

