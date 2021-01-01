Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Launched: April 2021

April 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%

~80.9% Dimensions: 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm (13.37" x 9.61" x 0.58")

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 40 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 Size 15 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1558:1 sRGB color space 97.7% Adobe RGB profile 62% Response time 45 ms Max. brightness 380 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 78.7 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1487 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4814 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 580 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2214

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2