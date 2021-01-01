Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 57% sharper screen – 200 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (128.3 vs 182.6 square inches)
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Can run popular games at about 394-538% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 86 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1558:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|1300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +15%
1531
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5597
Alienware m17 R4 +46%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +15%
567
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2189
Alienware m17 R4 +75%
3821
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|No, direct
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
