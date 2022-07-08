Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
MSI Titan GT77
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • 50% sharper screen – 255 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (172.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 4 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 80
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +26%
24.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) and MSI Titan GT77 or ask any questions
Avatar
Gaming Nerd 08 July 2022 05:20
You guys are awesome!!! :)
+1 Reply
Avatar
Gaming Nerd 28 June 2022 04:55
The Scar SE GPU RTX 3080TI Mobile has a TDP of 175 watts, the 150 watts listing is incorrect.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Root 28 June 2022 13:23
Thanks, we have fixed it :)
+1 Reply
Promotion
