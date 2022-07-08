You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours

50% sharper screen – 255 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (172.7 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.1% Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 4 4

Display 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 255 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 330 W 280 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 +26% 24.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.