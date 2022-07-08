MSI Titan GT77 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
- 50% sharper screen – 255 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (172.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|4
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|280 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Titan GT77 +2%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +26%
17392
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1977
2063
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +36%
24462
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
