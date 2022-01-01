Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77: full specs and tests

MSI Titan GT77

MSI Titan GT77
  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 330 x 23 mm (15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches)
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Titan GT77.
Performance
100
Gaming
98
Display
89
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
47
NanoReview Score
83
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Titan GT77

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16882

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96
GPU performance
24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

