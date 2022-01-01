MSI Titan GT77
- Launched: June 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%
- Dimensions: 397 x 330 x 23 mm (15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches)
Review
Performance
100
Gaming
98
Display
89
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
47
NanoReview Score
83
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|4
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16882
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
GPU performance
24.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes