MSI Titan GT77 Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%

~63% Dimensions: 397 x 330 x 23 mm (15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches)

Performance 100 Gaming 98 Display 89 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 47 NanoReview Score 83

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Titan GT77

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 4

Display 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 16 Threads 24 L3 Cache 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2018 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 16882

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 GPU performance 24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 4 Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 16384GB 32768GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 4 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes