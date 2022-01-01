Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 or Raider GE77 – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 vs Raider GE77

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE77
MSI Titan GT77
MSI Raider GE77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Raider GE77 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (174.7 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
Raider GE77

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
L3 Cache 30 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77
16542
Raider GE77 +1%
16639

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1725 MHz
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 80
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +41%
24.6 TFLOPS
Raider GE77
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
