MSI Titan GT77 vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

83 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
MSI Titan GT77
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i9 12900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 99 against 87 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (185.4 vs 203 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~69%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 330 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Titan GT77 +32%
16542
Alienware x17 R2
12575
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48
GPU performance
Titan GT77 +78%
24.6 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
