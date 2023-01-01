Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3200 x 2000 GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 120 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.2 vs 153.9 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95.2 watt-hours

25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~74.7% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.5 mm Colors White, Black Black Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber

Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1305:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 89.7% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100% Response time 9 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 16 +317% 500 nits Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits

Battery Capacity 95.2 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 330 W Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 1022 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Blade 16 16.8 TFLOPS Legion 9i Gen 8 +47% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness ~88.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.