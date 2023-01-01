Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
97
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
70
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
68
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 120 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.2 vs 153.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95.2 watt-hours
- 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches
|357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.7%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Carbon fiber
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1305:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.7%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|804 / 959 grams
|1022 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2152
Legion 9i Gen 8 +2%
2194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +1%
21129
20951
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2179
Legion 9i Gen 8 +7%
2341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30203
Legion 9i Gen 8 +9%
32812
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|~88.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|17.0 x 9.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
