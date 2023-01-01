Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 16 or Legion 9i Gen 8 – what's better?

Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 16
VS
87 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Razer Blade 16
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3200 x 2000
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 16 and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 120 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.2 vs 153.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95.2 watt-hours
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 16
vs
Legion 9i Gen 8

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm
13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches		 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~74.7%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.5 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 51.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1305:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.7% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 16 +317%
500 nits
Legion 9i Gen 8
120 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 804 / 959 grams 1022 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 16
2152
Legion 9i Gen 8 +2%
2194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16 +1%
21129
Legion 9i Gen 8
20951
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 16
2179
Legion 9i Gen 8 +7%
2341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 16
30203
Legion 9i Gen 8 +9%
32812
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Blade 16
16.8 TFLOPS
Legion 9i Gen 8 +47%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~88.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
2. Razer Blade 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
3. Razer Blade 16 vs Razer Blade 18
4. Razer Blade 16 vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
5. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell Alienware X16
6. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
8. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell Alienware m16
9. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
10. Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 and Razer Blade 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский