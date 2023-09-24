Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
- Launched: September 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%
- Dimensions: 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm (14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches)
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
91
Display
93
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
89
Portability
55
NanoReview Score
90
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
|Area
|993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
1200 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|1022 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2893
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
18183
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
32812
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
24.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes