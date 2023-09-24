Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 9i Gen 8: full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8

Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
  • Launched: September 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%
  • Dimensions: 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm (14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 9i Gen 8.
Performance
98
Gaming
91
Display
93
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
89
Portability
55
NanoReview Score
90

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8

Case

Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Black
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal Yes
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 16 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
1200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32
L3 Cache 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2893
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
18183
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
32812
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Razer Blade 16 and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
2. Dell Alienware X16 and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
4. MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
5. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
6. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
7. Dell Alienware m16 and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
8. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and 9i Gen 8
9. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and 9i Gen 8
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Avatar
Kevin 24 September 2023 19:35
Screen brightness is 1200 nits, not 120.
0 Reply
Promotion
EnglishРусский