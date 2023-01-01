Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 9i Gen 8 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

80 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 120 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.7 vs 153.9 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 9i Gen 8
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2
Legion 9i Gen 8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~2% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 504000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99%
Response time 3 ms 63 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 9i Gen 8
120 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +317%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz -
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76
GPU performance
Legion 9i Gen 8 +263%
24.7 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - ~86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

