Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 120 nits

Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 120 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.7 vs 153.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 3 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 Legion 9i Gen 8 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99% Response time 3 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +317% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 175 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76 GPU performance Legion 9i Gen 8 +263% 24.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 2x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - ~86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.