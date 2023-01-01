Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Provides 400% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 120 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.7% Side bezels 7 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Carbon fiber

Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 4 3 Noise level (max. load) 61 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 3200 x 2000 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Titan GT77 HX (2023) 17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2 Legion 9i Gen 8 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 11% more screen space Display tests Contrast 6060000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 92.4% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) +400% 600 nits Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W Weight of AC adapter 1330 grams 1022 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) 24.7 TFLOPS Legion 9i Gen 8 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~90.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.