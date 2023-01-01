Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 HX (2023) or Legion 9i Gen 8 – what's better?

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8

90 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
VS
87 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Provides 400% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 120 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (153.9 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
vs
Legion 9i Gen 8

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches		 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74.7%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Carbon fiber
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 4 3
Noise level (max. load) 61 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Legion 9i Gen 8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~11% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 6060000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 92.4% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94.9% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +400%
600 nits
Legion 9i Gen 8
120 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 1330 grams 1022 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
24.7 TFLOPS
Legion 9i Gen 8
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~90.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

