MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Provides 400% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 120 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (153.9 vs 203 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Carbon fiber
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|61 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Titan GT77 HX (2023)
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Legion 9i Gen 8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~11% more screen space
|Contrast
|6060000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|92.4%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94.9%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|1330 grams
|1022 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2115
Legion 9i Gen 8 +4%
2194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20786
Legion 9i Gen 8 +1%
20951
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2180
Legion 9i Gen 8 +7%
2341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
29776
Legion 9i Gen 8 +10%
32812
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~90.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
