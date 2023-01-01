You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160 GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 36% higher screen-to-body ratio

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (134.2 vs 203 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95.1 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits 35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~63% Side bezels 5.2 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 4

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 280 / 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1330 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Blade 16 16.8 TFLOPS Titan GT77 HX (2023) +47% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

