Razer Blade 18 vs MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 18
VS
85 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Razer Blade 18
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 18 and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 45% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (159.2 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 52% sharper screen – 255 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 18
vs
Titan GT77 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~63%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 4

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 168 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 18
500 nits
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 280 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1330 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18
20431
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +16%
23620
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 18
26094
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +20%
31254
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Blade 18
16.8 TFLOPS
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +47%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Razer Blade 18 or ask any questions
