Razer Blade 18 vs MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
62
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
76
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 18
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 45% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (159.2 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- 52% sharper screen – 255 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~91.5%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|4
Display
|Size
|18 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|168 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1330 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2145
2186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20431
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +16%
23620
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 18 +1%
2231
2206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
26094
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +20%
31254
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
