You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 18 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs) Thinner bezels and 45% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 45% higher screen-to-body ratio Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (159.2 vs 203 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits 52% sharper screen – 255 versus 168 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~91.5% ~63% Side bezels 3.7 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 3 4

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160 Size 18 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 168 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 18 500 nits Titan GT77 HX (2023) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 230 / 280 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1330 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Blade 18 16.8 TFLOPS Titan GT77 HX (2023) +47% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power - 4x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.