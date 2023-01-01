MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%
- Dimensions: 397 x 330 x 23 mm (15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches)
Review
Performance
100
Gaming
96
Display
98
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Case
45
NanoReview Score
85
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Case
|Weight
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~63%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|4
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1330 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2220
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23500
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2229
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
31575
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
24.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes