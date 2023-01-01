MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%

~63% Dimensions: 397 x 330 x 23 mm (15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Titan GT77 HX (2023). Performance 100 Gaming 96 Display 98 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 81 Case 45 NanoReview Score 85

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 4

Display 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches Type Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13980HX Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz Cores 24 (8P + 16E) Threads 32 L3 Cache 36 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2220 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 23500 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2229 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 31575 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 4 Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 3 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes