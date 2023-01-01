Home > Laptop comparison > Titan GT77 HX (2023): full specs and tests

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 330 x 23 mm (15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches)
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Titan GT77 HX (2023).
Performance
100
Gaming
96
Display
98
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Case
45
NanoReview Score
85
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32
L3 Cache 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2220
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23500
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2229
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
31575
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 3
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

