Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs) Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 68 against 55 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 68 against 55 watt-hours Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (125.4 vs 151.6 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm

13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm

15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~68.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 19.5 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") 370 nits ENVY x360 15 (2023) +8% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.