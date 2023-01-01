Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%
- Dimensions: 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm (12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|160 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2085
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
GPU performance
0.74 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes