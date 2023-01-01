Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 3 (A314-36): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)

Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%
  • Dimensions: 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm (12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 3 (A314-36).
Performance
29
Gaming
20
Display
17
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
47
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
36

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8%
Side bezels 9.2 mm
Colors Silver
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2085
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2235
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8
GPU performance
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) or Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
2. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) or Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

EnglishРусский