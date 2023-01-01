HP Laptop 14 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
29
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
20
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
|328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|160 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|0 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 14 +7%
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14 +8%
2248
2085
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 14 +6%
717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14 +7%
2398
2235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
