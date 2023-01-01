Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) Launched: November 2022

November 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%

~77.9% Dimensions: 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm (14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 51% Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging No USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1016 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3541 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1062 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4264 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 610M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz FLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 GPU performance 0.49 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5500 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes