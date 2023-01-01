Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 3 (A315-24P): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
  • Launched: November 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
  • Dimensions: 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm (14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 3 (A315-24P).
Performance
39
Gaming
22
Display
24
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
69
Case
79
NanoReview Score
40
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 51%
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging No
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3541
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1062
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4264
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5500 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) and Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
2. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) and Aspire 5 (A515-57)
3. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) and Aspire 3 (A315-35)
4. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) and Swift X (SFX14-51G)
5. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) and Swift Go (SFG14-71)
6. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский