You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Can run popular games at about 106-144% higher FPS Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~77.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 47 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1316:1 - sRGB color space 65% 51% Adobe RGB profile 44.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 43.3% - Response time 28 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes No USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 317 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Radeon 610M TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A515-57) +192% 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 0.49 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 72 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

