Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) vs Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
VS
40 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) and Aspire 3 (A315-24P) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Can run popular games at about 106-144% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

Case

Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1316:1 -
sRGB color space 65% 51%
Adobe RGB profile 44.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 43.3% -
Response time 28 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 317 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4
GPU performance
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +192%
1.43 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 72 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

