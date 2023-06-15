You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs) Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 47 against 40 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 47 against 40 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm

14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - sRGB color space - 51% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes No USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Radeon 610M TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 4 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) +51% 0.74 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 0.49 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5500 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p. - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.