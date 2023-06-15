Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) or Aspire 3 (A315-24P) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
VS
40 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 47 against 40 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 51%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 (0P + 8E) 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 4
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5500 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8):
    - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
    - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

