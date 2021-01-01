ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%
- Dimensions: 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm (12.76" x 8.66" x 0.78")
Review
Performance
94
Gaming
46
Display
59
Battery Life
81
Connectivity
79
Case
80
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
Max. brightness
320 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7297
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes