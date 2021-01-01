ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%

~75.8% Dimensions: 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm (12.76" x 8.66" x 0.78")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401. Performance 94 Gaming 46 Display 59 Battery Life 81 Connectivity 79 Case 80 NanoReview Score 67

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% Max. brightness 320 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 180 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Base frequency 2.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1475 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7297

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB