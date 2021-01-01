Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401: full specs and tests

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm (12.76" x 8.66" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401.
Performance
94
Gaming
46
Display
59
Battery Life
81
Connectivity
79
Case
80
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3%
Max. brightness
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7297

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

