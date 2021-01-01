Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
RAM 8GB

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
Key Differences

Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

