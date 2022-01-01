You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits

38% sharper screen – 216 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors White, Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB 52.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 216 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 845:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% 68.1% Response time 3 ms 31 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +56% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +170% 13.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.