ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 216 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 845:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% 68.1%
Response time 3 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +170%
13.2 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

