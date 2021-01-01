ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Flow X13 GV301
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 76 against 62 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 115% sharper screen – 338 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.9 vs 110.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|85%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 W
|100 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +23%
8955
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
