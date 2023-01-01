ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
- Launched: May 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.9%
- Dimensions: 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm (14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
52
Gaming
32
Display
35
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
71
Portability
75
NanoReview Score
48
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Case
|Weight
|1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.9%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1829:1
|sRGB color space
|67.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|50.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|50.1%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|150 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5911
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1356
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8121
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes