Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 16 (M1605): full specs and tests

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
  • Launched: May 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.9%
  • Dimensions: 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm (14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 16 (M1605).
Performance
52
Gaming
32
Display
35
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
71
Portability
75
NanoReview Score
48

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)

Case

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
Dimensions 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 42 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology FreeSync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1
sRGB color space 67.5%
Adobe RGB profile 50.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 50.1%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 150 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5911
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1356
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8121
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 78 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) or ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 or ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 or ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский