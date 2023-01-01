Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~77.9% Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 42 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1829:1 - sRGB color space 67.5% - Adobe RGB profile 50.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 50.1% - Max. brightness Vivobook 16 (M1605) +20% 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-58) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 150 grams 264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance Vivobook 16 (M1605) 1.108 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-58) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight - Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.