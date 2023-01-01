Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 16 (M1605) or Aspire 5 (A515-58) – what's better?

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)

48 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 16 (M1605)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-58)

Case

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 42 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1 -
sRGB color space 67.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 50.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 50.1% -
Max. brightness
Vivobook 16 (M1605) +20%
300 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-58)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 150 grams 264 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
Vivobook 16 (M1605)
1.108 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

