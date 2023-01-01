Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 16X (M1603) or Vivobook 16 (M1605) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) vs ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)

48 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
VS
48 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) and ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 16X (M1603)
vs
Vivobook 16 (M1605)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
Dimensions 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches		 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82.9%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Material - Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 42 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1829:1
sRGB color space - 67.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 50.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 50.1%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter - 150 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7
GPU performance
Vivobook 16X (M1603)
1.108 TFLOPS
Vivobook 16 (M1605)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

