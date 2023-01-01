Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) Dimensions 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Material - Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 1829:1 sRGB color space - 67.5% Adobe RGB profile - 50.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 50.1% Max. brightness Vivobook 16X (M1603) 300 nits Vivobook 16 (M1605) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter - 150 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7 GPU performance Vivobook 16X (M1603) 1.108 TFLOPS Vivobook 16 (M1605) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 78 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

