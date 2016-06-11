Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
  • Dimensions: 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm (12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404).
Performance
83
Gaming
75
Display
79
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
83
NanoReview Score
72
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1807
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1895
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18682
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
2. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
3. Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
4. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
5. XPS 13 9315 or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
7. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
8. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский