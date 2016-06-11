Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%

~84.8% Dimensions: 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm (12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) GPU: - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404). Performance 83 Gaming 75 Display 79 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 83 NanoReview Score 72

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 200 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1807 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 14102 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1895 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 18682 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes