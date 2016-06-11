You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) 550 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 200 W 90 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +81% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.

