Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) or Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

72 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches		 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 200 W 90 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
    - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
4. Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
5. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
7. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский