Framework Laptop 16

Framework Laptop 16
  • Launched: March 2023
  Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.7%
  • Dimensions: 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm (14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches)
Performance
79
Gaming
88
Display
66
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
98
Portability
74
NanoReview Score
75

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology FreeSync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
Response time 9 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position -
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17720
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2500 MHz
FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~18 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64
GPU performance
20.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1318
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

