Framework Laptop 16
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.7%
- Dimensions: 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm (14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches)
Review
Performance
79
Gaming
88
Display
66
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
98
Portability
74
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|Response time
|9 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Charge power
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17720
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2500 MHz
|FLOPS
|20.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~18 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
GPU performance
20.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1318
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes