Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 270-368% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.9 vs 160.4 square inches)

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7% ~88.9% Side bezels 6 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Laptop 16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Laptop 16 500 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 85 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - Left, Right Charge power 180 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 7700S 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2500 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~18 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance Laptop 16 +490% 20.4 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1318 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

