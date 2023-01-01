Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 16 or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

Framework Laptop 16 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

75 out of 100
Framework Laptop 16
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Framework Laptop 16
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 7700S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Framework Laptop 16 and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 270-368% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.9 vs 160.4 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 16
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7% ~88.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Black, Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Laptop 16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Laptop 16
500 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Left, Right
Charge power 180 W 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 16 +11%
1940
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +30%
14222
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
10899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +26%
17720
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
14011
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2500 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~18 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
Laptop 16 +490%
20.4 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1318 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 15 9530 (2023)
5. Dell Latitude 5540 or XPS 15 9530 (2023)
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Framework Laptop 16
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Framework Laptop 16
8. Framework Laptop 13 or Laptop 16
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Framework Laptop 16
10. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) or Framework Laptop 16
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Framework Laptop 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский