Framework Laptop 16 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
79
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
88
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
66
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 270-368% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.9 vs 160.4 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.7%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Laptop 16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 W
|130 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|463 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 16 +11%
1940
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +30%
14222
10899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1721
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +26%
17720
14011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2500 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|20.4 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~18 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1318
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
