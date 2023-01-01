Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 100 against 85 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 100 against 85 watt-hours 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.7 vs 160.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Silver, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 Laptop 16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 9 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Laptop 16 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 85 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - Left, Right Charge power 180 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 7700S 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 100 W 35 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2500 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~18 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 76 GPU performance Laptop 16 +200% 20.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 2x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1318 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.