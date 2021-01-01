Home > Laptop comparison > 14 (2021): full specs and tests

HP 14 (2021)

HP 14 (2021)
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm (12.76" x 8.86" x 0.7")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 225 mm (8.86 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

