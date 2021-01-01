HP 14 (2021) Launched: February 2021

February 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm (12.76" x 8.86" x 0.7")

Display: 1366 x 768, 1920 x 1080
CPU: Intel Core i3 1115G4, Intel Core i5 1135G7, Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage: 256GB (SSD), 512GB (SSD), 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the 14 (2021). Performance 62 Gaming 22 Display 16 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 67 Case 87 NanoReview Score 43

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 14 (2021)

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) Height 225 mm (8.86 inches) Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes

Battery Capacity 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Right Charge power 45 W Cable length 1 meters

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1208 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2693

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2