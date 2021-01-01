Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (113 vs 134.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 225 mm (8.86 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Max. brightness
15 (2021)
250 nits
14 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +8%
1310
14 (2021)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +61%
4346
14 (2021)
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021)
2000
14 (2021)
n/a

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

