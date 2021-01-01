Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021) or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 14 (2021)
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 325.1 mm (12.8 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 216.6 mm (8.53 inches) 225 mm (8.86 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 14 (2021) +61%
4346
14 (2021)
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

