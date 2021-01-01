Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs HP 14 (2021)

64 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
43 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
Huawei MateBook 14s
From $1100
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and HP 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 90% sharper screen – 213 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
14 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +11%
1392
14 (2021)
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +79%
4565
14 (2021)
2555
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +109%
5282
14 (2021)
2522

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MateBook 14s +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.1 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MateBook 14s or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. MateBook 14s or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
3. 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9310
4. 14 (2021) or VivoBook S14 M433
5. 14 (2021) or VivoBook S14 S433
6. 14 (2021) or Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP 14 (2021) and Huawei MateBook 14s or ask any questions
EnglishРусский