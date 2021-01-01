MateBook 14s or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

90% sharper screen – 213 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14s +11% 1392 14 (2021) 1250 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14s +79% 4565 14 (2021) 2555 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14s 1385 14 (2021) 1379 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14s +109% 5282 14 (2021) 2522

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook 14s +68% 1.41 TFLOPS 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

