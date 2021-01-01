Huawei MateBook 14s vs HP 14 (2021)
Huawei MateBook 14s
From $1100
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
37
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
65
16
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
88
NanoReview Score
64
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 90% sharper screen – 213 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|-
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +11%
1392
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +79%
4565
2555
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1385
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +109%
5282
2522
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
