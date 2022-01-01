HP 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
46
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
23
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
88
100
NanoReview Score
40
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.3 vs 113 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2531
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2522
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1