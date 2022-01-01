You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.3 vs 113 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~88.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness 14 (2021) n/a XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.