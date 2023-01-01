Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 845 G10: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 845 G10

HP EliteBook 845 G10
  • Launched: May 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm (12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 845 G10.
Performance
75
Gaming
41
Display
37
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
81
Portability
85
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 845 G10

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10272
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1842
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15007
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2900 MHz
FLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Optional
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs 845 G10
2. HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs 845 G10
3. HP EliteBook 845 G9 vs 845 G10
4. HP Elite x360 1040 G10 vs EliteBook 845 G10
5. HP ProBook 440 G10 vs EliteBook 845 G10
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs HP EliteBook 845 G10
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs HP EliteBook 845 G10
8. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs HP EliteBook 845 G10
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs HP EliteBook 845 G10
10. LG Gram 14 (2023) vs HP EliteBook 845 G10
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский