HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

58 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G10
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G10 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 262-357% higher FPS
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 55 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91.1 vs 109.6 square inches)

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G10
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~88.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Screen space comparison
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
XPS 13 Plus 9320
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~9% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 940:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G10
250 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G10 +476%
8.12 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 4.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - ~79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
    - 12th-gen Intel models have 5200 MHz memory, while 13th-gen operates at 6000 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

