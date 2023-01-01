Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 7840U AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8 Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10 Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.6 vs 130 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.6 vs 130 square inches) 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP EliteBook 850 G8 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP EliteBook 845 G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm

14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Screen space comparison EliteBook 850 G8 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 EliteBook 845 G10 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Display tests Contrast 3273:1 - sRGB color space 95% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - Response time 20 ms - Max. brightness EliteBook 850 G8 +300% 1000 nits EliteBook 845 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 38 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 200 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon 780M TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2900 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance EliteBook 850 G8 2.822 TFLOPS EliteBook 845 G10 +188% 8.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~70.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Optional Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.