HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs 845 G10

50 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
VS
58 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G10
HP EliteBook 850 G8
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and 845 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.6 vs 130 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
EliteBook 845 G10

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 34 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Screen space comparison
EliteBook 850 G8
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 3273:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 65% -
Response time 20 ms -
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +300%
1000 nits
EliteBook 845 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 200 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2900 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 850 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
EliteBook 845 G10 +188%
8.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~70.7 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Optional
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 845 G10 and 850 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
