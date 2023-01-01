HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs 845 G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.6 vs 130 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|-
Screen space comparison
EliteBook 850 G8
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
|Contrast
|3273:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65%
|-
|Response time
|20 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|200 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
EliteBook 845 G10 +47%
1913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4601
EliteBook 845 G10 +123%
10272
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1343
EliteBook 845 G10 +37%
1842
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4999
EliteBook 845 G10 +200%
15007
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2900 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|8.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|5.6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~70.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Size
|12.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
